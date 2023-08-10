(FOX40.COM) — Hasan Minhaj, a comedian and writer from Davis who has gained national fame, is set to perform two nights at Punchline Sacramento in mid-August.

And as soon as the comedy club announced the shows, tickets for both sold out within the first few hours of posting.

Minhaj will perform the nights of August 14 and 15 at the club located at Arden Way and Fulton.

Minhaj grew up in Davis, graduating from Davis High School and UC Davis before embarking on a career in entertainment.

He worked on “The Daily Show” from 2014 to 2018 before hosting his own show “Patriot Act” on Netflix for several months.

Minhaj often references his Northern California roots and his love of the Sacramento Kings, recently being spotted at the final game of the Kings-Warriors series at the Golden 1 Center during the NBA playoffs.

Variety recently said that Minhaj could be one of the leading candidates to host “The Daily Show” after the exit of Trevor Noah, citing several people “familiar with the matter.”