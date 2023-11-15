(FOX40.COM) — Comedian and Davis native Hasan Minhaj is touring the country next year with Sacramento being one of his stops.

Minhaj will perform at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center for his “Off with his Head” tour on March 29, 2024. The tour for the Davis native will begin on Jan. 12 in Chicago and will conclude on June 1 in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the Sacramento show officially go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Minjaj performed at two sold-out shows at Punchline Sacramento in August.

The event will be a “phone-free experience,” as fans will not be able to use their phones in the performance space.

Guests will have possession of their phones, but they will be secured in individual Yondr pouches upon arrival at the venue. The pouches will open at the end of the event.

Fans could use their fans throughout the event in “designated phone use areas” within the venue.

Minhaj grew up in Davis, graduating from Davis High School and UC Davis before embarking on his comedy career. He’s been spotted at Sacramento Kings home games including attending games during the team’s playoff run last season.

He gained national fame as a comedian and writer while working on “The Daily Show” from 2014 to 2018 before hosting his own show, “Patriot Act”, on Netflix from 2018 to 2020.

Topics Minhaj discusses on stage include his Northern California roots, politics, and parenting.