(FOX40.COM) — Hundreds of Twin Rivers Unified students will have an opportunity to expand their higher education options at the district’s annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) Recruitment Fair on Sept. 14.

•Video Above: HBCU Recruitment fair at Sacramento High School on Sept. 11.

The event is in partnership with United College Action Network Inc., and open to all 12th grade students in the district, according to a recent press release.

Nearly 30 HBCUs are scheduled to participate. Some of the schools expected to attend are Alabama A&M University, Benedict College, Central State University, Fisk University, Florida A&M University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, South Carolina State University and Spelman College.

Students and families will reportedly have access to engage with college recruiters one-on-one to discuss admissions, scholarships, and what HBCUs have to offer. Qualified students may receive on-the-spot admissions and thousands of dollars in scholarships.

The 24th Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities Recruitment Fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Grant Union High School, 1400 Grand Avenue, Sacramento.