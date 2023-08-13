(FOX40.COM) — Officials are reminding residents of the free life jacket loan program as triple-digit temperatures will likely send some people to the waterways.

Life jackets can be picked up at any participating fire station in the region.

It doesn’t cost money to get one. Those interested will just have to fill out a form that includes their name, address, phone number and driver’s license number.

To borrow a life jacket, you have to be 18 years or older, but that doesn’t mean the fire stations only have life jackets for adults. There are life jackets for some infants, children and teens.

Below is the list of participating fire stations.

Cosumnes Fire Cosumnes Fire Department: 10573 E. Stockton Blvd By appointment: 916-405-7114

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Station 31: 7950 California Ave. Station 32: 8890 Roediger Lane Station 59: 7210 Murieta Drive Station 61: 10595 Folsom Blvd. Station 63: 12395 Folsom Blvd. Station 65: 111201 Coloma Road Station 110: 1432 Eastern Ave.

Roseville Fire Station 1: 316 Vernon, Suite 480, Fire Admin. on 4th floor

Sacramento Fire Department Station 1: 624 Q Street Station 5: 731 Broadway Station 8: 5990 H Street Station 11: 785 Florin Road Station 15: 1591 Newborough Drive Station 60: 3301 Julliard Drive

West Sacramento Fire Department Station 45: 2040 Lake Washington Blvd.

