(KTXL) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck will be making an appearance in Sacramento on Saturday before heading to Stockton.

Organizers of the pop-up truck said it will be at the Arden Fair mall near Sears and Forever 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans will be able to buy limited-edition merchandise and snacks at the pop-up event.

New: Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie

New: Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush

New: Hello Kitty Cafe T-Shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)

Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets

Purchases must be made using a credit or debit card.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck debuted in late 2014, and it was part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture.

It will be making a stop in Stockton on June 10 at the Weberstown Mall, 4950 Pacific Ave, near Blaze Pizza. The pop-up truck will then head to the Bay Area.