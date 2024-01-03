(FOX40.COM) — The Hello Kitty Café Truck recently announced a Sacramento stop on its 2024 tour across the U.S.

The all-pink café on wheels reportedly showcases all things Hello Kitty and carries exclusive treats and collectibles to celebrate the Hello Kitty brand.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck is expected to have a variety of collector’s items for Hello Kitty fans to choose from./ Courtesy photo

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to edible goodies and limited-edition merchandise, including hoodies, t-shirts, glass mugs with sprinkle handles, lunchboxes, totes, thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, and more, according to a recent press release.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck is scheduled to pop up at Arden Fair Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 near Sears and Forever21. After the Sacramento stop, the Hello Kitty Café Truck will continue its 2024 West Coast Tour with two stops in the Bay Area; Fremont on Jan. 13 and San Bruno on Jan. 20.

Since the Hello Kitty Café Truck made its debut in October 2014, the café on wheels delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., and drew crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop, according to the press release.

The release continued, “To date, two Hello Kitty Café trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across both coasts – from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Miami.”