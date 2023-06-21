(KTXL) — LAX. SFO. SAN. Not only are these the three busiest airports in California, but they are also the first airports that come to mind in “The Golden State.”

But an airport that is quietly experiencing growth is Sacramento International Airport, colloquially known as SMF.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the airport added non-stop flights to Toronto.

Then, a few weeks later, it was reported that the airport would be receiving a new air traffic control tower.

It’s clear that improving the airport is a priority, but as summer nears, residents of Sacramento may want to know where else they can get too straight from SMF.

Below is a list of a few major cities that someone can fly to straight from Sac International.

San Diego

Cost of a round-trip ticket: A ticket headed to San Diego on July 1 through Alaska Airlines is $378.

Flight Duration: 1 hr 36m

Airlines that offer the flight: Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines

Seattle

Cost of a round-trip ticket: A ticket headed to Seattle on July 1 through Alaska Airlines is $472.

Flight Duration: 1 hr 50m (min), 2 hr 22m (max)

Airlines that offer the flight: Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines

Las Vegas

Cost of a round-trip ticket: A ticket headed to Las Vegas on July 1 through Spirit Airlines is $188.

Flight Duration: 1 hr 25m (min), 1 hr 33m (max)

Airlines that offer the flight: Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines

Houston

Cost of a round-trip ticket: A ticket headed to Houston on July 1 through United Airlines is $812.

Flight Duration: 3hr 47m

Airlines that offer the flight: Southwest Airlines, United Airlines

Honolulu

Cost of a round-trip ticket: A ticket heading to Honolulu on July 1 through Hawaii Airlines costs $881.

Flight Duration: 5hr 35m

Airlines that offer the flight: Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines

Chicago

Cost of a round-trip ticket: A ticket headed to Chicago on July 1 through United Airlines is $807.

Flight Duration: 3hr 55m (min), 4hr 6m (max)

Airlines that offer the flight: American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines

Washington D.C.

Cost of a round-trip ticket: A ticket heading to Washington D.C. on July 1 through United Airlines is $681.

Flight Duration: 4hr 56m

Airlines that offer the flight: United Airlines

New York

Cost of a round-trip ticket: A ticket headed to New York on July 1 through Jet Blue is $608.

Flight Duration: About 5 hr 20m

Airlines that offer the flight: JetBlue Airlines and United Airlines

