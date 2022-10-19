SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings begin another season by hosting two games during the first week of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Kings will open the season at home Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers and will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

The Kings are looking to improve from last season’s 30-52 record after hiring Mike Brown as head coach and making multiple roster moves during the offseason.

As fans are excited to watch the Brown era begin, there are certain items they can’t bring with them to any event at the Golden 1 Center.

Here are prohibited items inside the Golden 1 Center for fans, according to the venue’s website:

Bottles or cans

Backpacks

Bags larger than 8”x6”x1”

Food coolers

Outside food/beverages (baby food permitted)

Pamphlets, product samples

Skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, helmets, chairs

Laptop computers

2-way radios

Balloons, permanent markers, spray paint

Cameras: no flash/professional photography, tripods or monopods, go pros, or selfie sticks

Signs/flags/banners/posters that are larger than 11” x 17” or attached to a pole/stick

Outside alcohol, flasks, coolers, drugs, and illegal substances

Weapons, pepper spray/mace, flares, fireworks

Frisbees and beach balls

Laser pointers

Any noise-making devices (air horns, whistles, drums, plastic horns) excluding cow bells for Kings games only

Audio/video recording devices

Weapons and dangerous devices of any kind

Any other items deemed unacceptable by arena management

Bag policy

Bags larger than 8”x 6”x1” are not allowed inside the venue, according to the Golden 1 Center’s frequently asked questions section on its website.

Bags that are deemed acceptable and those used for medical purposes will be searched by arena staff prior to entering the venue.

Policy camera/Video equipment

According to the venue’s FAQ section, NBA policy prohibits the use of still photography or video for commercial purposes “without the express written consent” of the league.

Cameras containing detachable lenses and selfie sticks are not allowed inside the Golden 1 Center and video cameras and taking of videos with other devices are prohibited at the venue. Tripods and other equipment are not allowed, as those could potentially be a tripping hazard, the venue said.

“We reserve the right to disallow cameras that, in the opinion of management, will be used to produce professionally-marketed images,” the venue’s FAQs said.