SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento shelters and aid organizations that help the unhoused community maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help those in need.
With the holidays coming up, here are some donations that shelters and food banks in the Sacramento area are asking for.
Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services
The Sacramento Food Bank will be hosting the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving Day.
The Run to Feed the Hungry is a family-friendly event that will raise money for hunger in the Sacramento community.
Click here to register for the Run to Feed the Hungry. Click here to make a donation to the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.
Loaves and Fishes
Thanksgiving Meal Needs:
- Frozen turkeys
- Marshmallows
- Gallon-size apple juice
- Fresh store-bought pies that will not expire before Nov. 22
- Whipped cream
- Large cans of cranberry sauce
- Dinner rolls
- Heavy napkins
- Sturdy plastic utensils
All Thanksgiving donations need to be delivered to the warehouse located at 1351 North C Street in Sacramento by Nov. 21. The warehouse is open from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The warehouse will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25.
Christmas Stocking Needs:
- Christmas stockings that are 14 to 16 inches long and 6 to 8 inches wide
- $5 to $10 gift cards to businesses such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, Target, Safeway
- Set of stretch or knit hat and gloves
- Disposable razors
- Shoelaces
- Chapstick
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrush
- Hand sanitizer
- Travel-size toiletry items
Donations for Christmas will begin on Dec. 5 and will continue until Dec. 23. The warehouse is open from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The warehouse will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, and 31.