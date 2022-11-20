SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento shelters and aid organizations that help the unhoused community maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help those in need.

With the holidays coming up, here are some donations that shelters and food banks in the Sacramento area are asking for.

The Sacramento Food Bank will be hosting the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving Day.

The Run to Feed the Hungry is a family-friendly event that will raise money for hunger in the Sacramento community.

Click here to register for the Run to Feed the Hungry. Click here to make a donation to the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.

Thanksgiving Meal Needs:

Frozen turkeys

Marshmallows

Gallon-size apple juice

Fresh store-bought pies that will not expire before Nov. 22

Whipped cream

Large cans of cranberry sauce

Dinner rolls

Heavy napkins

Sturdy plastic utensils

All Thanksgiving donations need to be delivered to the warehouse located at 1351 North C Street in Sacramento by Nov. 21. The warehouse is open from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The warehouse will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25.

Christmas Stocking Needs:

Christmas stockings that are 14 to 16 inches long and 6 to 8 inches wide

$5 to $10 gift cards to businesses such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, Target, Safeway

Set of stretch or knit hat and gloves

Disposable razors

Shoelaces

Chapstick

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Hand sanitizer

Travel-size toiletry items

Donations for Christmas will begin on Dec. 5 and will continue until Dec. 23. The warehouse is open from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The warehouse will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, and 31.