(FOX40.COM) — Those looking for a way to help those affected by the devastating fires in Hawaii can join Sacramento’s local Salvation Army effort in providing donations to that organization’s operations in Hawaii.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Salvation Army Del Oro Division will be at the Downtown Sacramento Capitol Mall Farmers’ Market with an emergency canteen, where they will be giving out free Krispy Kreme doughnuts and iced coffee and also taking monetary donations.

The Downtown Sacramento Capitol Mall Farmers’ Market is located along Capitol Mall in front of the state Capitol.

“Northern California knows all too well the destructive aftermath of fires like this, and we believe the Sacramento community will step up to help in recovery efforts just like they have done in the past,” the Salvation Army Del Oro Division wrote in a statement.

According to the Salvation Army, they have been providing 7,200 meals per day and have lost all of their properties in Lahaina including their, administrative building, church, thrift store and living quarters.