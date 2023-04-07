(KTXL) — With Easter Sunday this weekend, there may be some stores closed in the Sacramento area.

As store chains will be closed to observe the holiday, local hours may differ, so it’s recommended to call ahead of time.

While the Arden Fair Mall and the Westfield Galleria in Roseville will be closed, Downtown Commons will also have businesses closed, but some retailers will be open.

Here are Easter Sunday hours for stores and retailers in the Sacramento area, according to their websites.

Stores

•Arden Fair Mall: Closed Sunday

•Westfield Galleria in Roseville: Closed Sunday

•Downtown Commons: Some retailers closed Sunday

•Sam’s Club: Closed Sunday

•Costco: Closed Sunday

•Target: Closed Sunday

•Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

•Trader’s Joe: Open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

•Walmart: Open Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

•Raley’s: Open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

•Sprouts: Open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

•Safeway: Hours differ by location. Most locations close at midnight

•Winco: Open Sunday from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., some locations open 24 hours

•Whole Foods: Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

•CVS: Most locations open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Pharmacy hours by location

•Rite Aid: Most locations open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pharmacy open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Walgreens: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pharmacy hours differ by location

•Dollar General: Open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

•99 Cents: Open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food, restaurants

•Starbucks: Hours differ by location

•Dutch Bros: Most locations open at 5 a.m., closing time differs by location

•Denny’s: Open 24 hours

•IHOP: Hours differ by location

•Buca di Beppo: Open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

•Chipotle: Closed Sunday

•McDonald’s: Hours differ by location

•Raising Cane’s: Open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.