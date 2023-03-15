(KTXL) — With St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, many restaurants and bars in Sacramento are getting into the holiday spirit by offering food and drinks that are special to the day.

Here are some bars in Sacramento that will have festive food and drinks for the holiday.

Tank House BBQ & Bar, located at 1925 J Street, will be offering “Lucky Tots” with smoked corned beef and beer-braised cabbage. They also have specialty drinks in honor of the holiday. These will be offered from Tuesday through Friday.

Streets Pub and Grub, located at 1804 J Street, will be offering specialty drinks and food such as corned beef and cabbage along with Irish tacos. Aside from food and drinks, they will also be having live music and performances starting at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Specialty Irish whiskey cocktails will be served at the Jungle Bird, located at 2516 J St, along with specialty food as well.

Old Tavern, located at 1510 20th Street, in Sacramento will be offering specialty cocktails and food in honor of the holiday starting on March 11 and lasting through St. Patrick’s Day.

The University of Beer, located at 1510 16th Street, in Sacramento will be offering bottomless green beer on St. Patrick’s Day from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.