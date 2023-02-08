(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Police Department continues to investigate the death of a 3-year-old boy that occurred at Motel 6 near 30th and N streets Tuesday morning, the mother of the child who died is sharing details of her son’s death.

One day after Michele Cole’s 3-year-old son Jedakhiah Conway died, the 22-year-old mother of three is trying to come to terms with losing one of her twin sons.

“I just want people to know that I didn’t know what was happening to my child that night,” Michele Cole, Jedakhiah’s mother said.

Cole said that Jedakhiah left with her boyfriend around 8 Tuesday night, for several hours.

“That’s when I started to get a little bit panicky,” Cole said.

Cole said that she had never been gone for that long with her children before.

“This time, he brought him back and I just thought he was asleep. I thought he was asleep and he laid him down. And I guess he was dying slowly in his sleep. And I didn’t know,” Cole said.

“When I was laying, he came to tell me and he had my son in the shower saying he wasn’t waking up. He brought my son to me and instantly snatched him out of his arms and made him call the police,” Cole said.

The Sacramento Fire Department said that Cole had brought Jedakhiah out to them. Firefighters did CPR and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I don’t know why he didn’t call the police when I was asleep. But when I got up, that’s when I made him call the police. And then I ran outside. I tried to get in my car. But he had my keys and he was really lagging, like, he didn’t run outside with the keys,” Cole said. “But it was too late for them to resuscitate him.

Cole is pregnant with her boyfriend’s child and is due to give birth next month.

“It was my boyfriend, that I trusted. I didn’t think he could do something like this,” Cole said.

“He’s just something I can’t replace. And I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to heal, but it’s hard. And I’m trying to cope with everything,” Cole said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office told FOX40 News that the cause of Jedakhiah Coleman’s death is still pending.

Those who are interested in donating to a GoFundMe page to help the family click here.