(FOX40.COM) — This holiday season will be the first one where Janet Florez will be without her son.

Florez said her son, Gregorio Florez Breedlove, was a loving person who enjoyed going to Kings games with his friends.

Florez is working to find out how a medical emergency ended her son’s life during a Kings game at the Golden 1 Center.

“He was the light of my life and it’s gonna be very difficult to be without him,” Florez told FOX40. “I’ve been staying in his apartment and I keep expecting him to walk through the door and say I’m back from school.”

Officials said 34-year-old Breedlove died during the Kings’ In-Season Tournament game on Monday night after suffering a medical emergency in his seat while watching the game.

A video from the stands shows a paramedic in the Golden 1 Center performing CPR on Breedlove after his friend called an Usher down for help.

Florez said heart disease runs in the family and that her son was diagnosed with a heart condition earlier this year. She added that her son was working with doctors to monitor his heart, but that process was moving slowly.

Florez talked to her son about his health hours before the game, saying it was the last time they spoke.

“I knew he had some heart issues, and that morning, he had told me that he hadn’t slept well, that his oxygen level was low,” Florez said. “I did tell him well watch out for the signs and take care, and he goes, ‘Don’t worry, mom, I will,’ and I said, ‘Okay, bye’ and he goes, ‘I love you’ and ‘I love you too.’”

The next phone call for Florez came from her son’s friend who was sitting next to him at the game, telling her that something happened to him.

Florez told FOX40 that she immediately hit the road from her home in San Luis Obispo to Sacramento. She found out before arriving in Sacramento that her son died despite life-saving efforts from paramedics.

Sports, comedy, food, the outdoors, and helping his friends were among the things Florez’s son loved. For Florez, the silver lining is that her son died doing what he loved surrounded by like-minded people.

“That’s my consolation is that if he had to go that was God’s call calling for him that he died doing what he loved, surrounded by the people he loved being around,” Florez said.

Medical professionals haven’t announced an official cause of death for Florez other than dying from a medical emergency. Florez said she plans to get an autopsy to figure out the cause of her son’s death.