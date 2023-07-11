(KTXL) — Jamie Groshong had plans to play his first college baseball season at Sacramento City College for the Panthers, but those dreams were dashed after a firework exploded in his hand.

Now he wants to reach kids like him with dreams of playing at the biggest stages and share his story in hopes of avoiding this type of tragedy from happening again.

FOX40 spoke with Groshong about his college baseball plans.

“That was the plan, yeah, college baseball. That’s what was gonna happen,” Groshong said.

With bandages wrapped around his right arm, 18-year-old Jamie Groshong is trying to stay positive.

“I’ve been doing okay, mentally. Looking forward it’s a little foggy.”

The standout Bella Vista shortstop was lighting off fireworks with his friends on the Fourth of July when one of them malfunctioned, exploding in his hand.

The injury was so severe his hand had to be amputated.

Groshong spent his high school baseball career becoming a three-time all-conference, lefty-swinging baseball player for the Bella Vista Broncos.

Even his mom says they were a baseball family from the start. But what happened on July 4 has changed what they thought would be possible.

Groshong pictured next to a fellow classmate (Credit: Groshong family)

“My heart breaks for him. He was totally focused and working and doing everything right. And all that hard work was just, you know, taken away from him in an instant,” said Groshong’s mother.

Now, Jamie says it’s his friends and family that are helping him get through this difficult time, which he’s extremely grateful for.

However, he hopes his story can help stop this type of thing from happening to anyone else.

“There’s more to life than just having fun. Everything you do, you put yourself at risk for sure.”

The link to Jaime’s GoFundMe page can be found here.

A FOX40 reporter did ask the family what type of fireworks he was lighting at the time, but they didn’t want to talk about the specifics of the accident.