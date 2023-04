(KTXL) — Highway 50 has been closed in both directions between 15th Street and 16th street due Police activity in the area, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Activity on X Street has forced also forced its closure from Riverside Boulevard to 21 Steet. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

Caltrans cameras are showing that traffic is also backing up near the State Route 99 merge near 4th Avenue.