(KTXL) — All northbound traffic on Highway 99 and one southbound lane are closed in South Sacramento because of downed power lines, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol said.

Downed power lines caused the closure near Mack Road, and northbound drivers are being diverted to Calvine Road.

The #1 lane on southbound Highway 99 is closed, but the CHP said the #2, #3 and #4 lanes are open to traffic.

Caltrans live cameras showed some vehicles driving on the shoulder toward oncoming traffic in an attempt to exit the highway.

There is no estimated reopening time, and it’s recommended northbound drivers use Interstate 5.