(KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure is the second in as many days due to flooding from heavy rain.

Caltrans said just after 8:30 p.m. that Highway 99 was closed in both directions between Fruitridge and Florin roads due to flooding that occurred near 47th Avenue.

At 8:55 p.m., Caltrans sent an update advising “CORRECTION: The #1 lane is open in each direction on 99 so traffic is not being diverted at this time.”

Caltrans said that the pumphouse on Martin Luther King Boulevard failed.

There is currently no estimated time when the stretch of highway will fully reopen.

Highway 99 Closed on New Year’s Day

For more than 24 hours, a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt was closed in both directions starting shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Consistent rain from Friday and throughout most of Saturday caused rivers and lakes to fill, and the Cosumnes River breached in at least three different points of the levees surrounding it, state and Sacramento County officials said.

The first closure of Highway 99 was in the area of Dillard Road.

Caltrans logs show that emergency officials began responding to the flooding of the southbound lanes of Highway 99 shortly after midnight on New Years’ Day.

Multiple cars were submerged in the water throughout Sunday, and around 7 a.m. on Monday the highway was fully reopened to traffic in both directions.

Sacramento County officials proclaimed a “local state of emergency for winter storms,” citing the “significant transportation impacts, rising creek and river levels and flooding in Wilton” that the atmospheric river caused on Dec. 31.