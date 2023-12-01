(FOX40.COM) — Two people are in critical condition after a box truck struck a bicyclist on Highway 99, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials said the cyclist was hit around 6 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, two people are in critical condition as a result of the crash.

It is currently unclear if both people who were injured are cyclists.

The crash temporarily shut down the northbound Highway 99 offramp to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but it has reopened.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.