Update:

Highway 99 near the Florin Road overcrossing is now open.

(KTXL) — Part of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was shut down Thursday afternoon after a big rig struck a road sign on an overcrossing.

The California Highway Patrol said the big rig was driving northbound when it hit the 47th Avenue 1 Mile sign that is attached to the Florin Road overcrossing.

Caltrans is at the scene as the sign is hanging and could potentially fall.

There was no estimated time of reopening.