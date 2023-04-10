(KTXL) — Hip-hop recording artist Lil Baby is embarking on a 32-city tour with Sacramento as one of his stops this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper will perform at the Golden 1 Center for his “It’s Only Us” nationwide arena tour on Aug. 9. The tour will support his most recent studio album “It’s Only Me,” released on October 2022.

According to the Golden 1 Center, The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho will be the openers for the Sacramento show.

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. with presale starting Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m.

The rapper’s tour begins July 26 in Houston and will tour other cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and Boston.

Other Californian cities Lil Baby will perform will be in Oakland and Los Angeles. According to the rapper’s website, Lil Baby will stop at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Aug. 5 and will perform at the Oakland Arena on Aug. 6.

In 2022, Lil Baby won the Grammy Award for his feature on “Hurricane” by Kanye West, alongside The Weeknd, for Best Melodic Rap Performance.