SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — For the first time in Hiram Johnson’s long history, the Warriors will be playing a home game under the Friday night lights.

“It means a lot to these families, these kids, this program, this school, this neighborhood,” head coach Will Buck said. “It shows that, hey, the Johnson families are not the forgotten ones. So they got a taste of this and it’s outstanding.”

The new stadium was seven years in the making, dating back to 2017, using funds from Measure Q that voters approved in 2012. New turf was installed in 2018, and this year will debut 2,000 seats in the home and visitor stands, a new press box, concession stands, restrooms and LED lights.

“It was just dirt – dirt, a little bit of grass and a lot of potholes with rocks,” senior lineman Victor Apindola said. “It was hard. When that fence over there wasn’t built … they had parents sitting on the outside of the fence with lawn chairs. It sucked, you know, all the holes and stuff. My grandma didn’t come to half of the games because she couldn’t make it out there. Now that she can, it’s it’s going to be fun.”

The stadium will also be a home for soccer and track and field.

“It feels good, [you] feel that excitement,” senior receiver and defensive back James Hunter said. “And the joy that we have all this and it’s a brand new stadium and then we have some good teammates. It’s going to be exciting football night. So when we started in the dark, the lights are coming out, it’s really cool.”

The Warriors open their season against Bella Vista, and they’re hoping to break in their new digs with a win.

“It’s going to be good, though, for the first season with the stadium,” senior receiver and DB Kirk Brown said. “Don’t want to do bad. There was a lot of money spent on this. Don’t want to have it happened for no reason.”