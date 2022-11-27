SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When visiting Sacramento, there are many sites to see that are historic to the city and to California.

Due to Sacramento’s abundance of museums, theaters and parks, the farm-to-fork capital is a destination for visitors and history enthusiasts.

Here are some historical sites to visit in Sacramento.

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Sacramento’s historic waterfront site is one of the city’s landmarks that is packed with museums, riverboat rides, horse-drawn carriage rides, multiple eateries, bars and souvenir shops.

The area also has cobblestone streets, and the Waterfront Wheel is one of the main attractions.

Guests will also be greeted by the Old Sacramento Waterfront neon sign that lights up during the nighttime and can be seen from Interstate 5.

California State Capitol

Not only does the Capitol house the offices for the State Legislature and governor, but it’s also home to a museum and is the anchor of Capitol Park.

The museum has a statue of a California grizzly bear, which is reminiscent of the animal on the state flag.

On the first floor of the museum, visitors can tour the historic offices of the Secretary of State, Treasurer, and the Governor of California, along with two rotating exhibit rooms.

Governor’s Mansion

The Governor’s Mansion can be seen in downtown Sacramento on 1526 H Street and has been known as the Governor’s Mansion State Historic Park since 1967.

After being built in 1877, the California government bought the estate in 1903 and served as the residence for 14 governors. The mansion has not been occupied by governors between 1967 and 2015 and was again unoccupied since 2019.

Jerry Brown was the most recent governor to live in the mansion after it went underwent renovations worth $4.1 million. Current Governor Gavin Newsom doesn’t live in the mansion after he and his family moved to a house in Fair Oaks in 2019, according to the Associated Press.

California State Indian Museum and Cultural Center

The State Indian Museum, one of the many museums Sacramento has to offer, showcases the culture of indigenous peoples in the state.

The museum is located in midtown Sacramento at 2618 K Street and is part of the state park system in California.

The museum was founded in 1996 for the purpose of “educating the public about the history, culture, and contemporary life of California Indians and to honor their contributions to civilization,” according to the museum’s website.

To look at the exhibits inside the museum, you must book an appointment in advance by purchasing tickets online at cimcc.org or through email at cimcc.interns@gmail.com.

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

Sutter’s Fort Historic Park is in midtown on 2701 L Street. It was founded in 1839 and was originally called New Helvetia by its founder, John Sutter.

The park features a museum and the area was once the homeland of the Nisenan people, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. The site is also available for weddings, events and gatherings with an approved permit and fee from the state.

The park’s museum includes gifts and publications relating to Sutter’s Fort and the state’s history.