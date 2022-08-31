SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is asking the public for help searching for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The car they are searching for is believed to be a Lexus RX 350 or Lexus RX 450, with a model year between 2012 and 2015. It would either be a white car or a light color.

According to the CHP, the car was in the area of Marconi Avenue, near Avalon Drive, on Aug. 15 around 9:25 p.m. The CHP said the driver of the car struck a pedestrian in the area and left the scene.

Anyone with information about the car or driver they are asked to call the North Sacramento area CHP at 916-348-2300.