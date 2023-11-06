(FOX40.COM) — Preparations for the holiday season have begun at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, as its holiday tree arrived on Monday morning.

Sacramento residents and visitors will be able to see the 60-foot-tall, 12,000 pound holiday tree on K Street between Front Street and Second Street.

Once in place, the tree will be decorated with nearly 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and countless speciality lights.

Chelsea Evans, Old Sacramento Waterfront District Manager, told FOX40.com that the tree will be lit up in purple during game nights for the Sacramento Kings as part of a partnership with the team.

The only time the tree won’t be lit up in purple on game nights will be for Theatre of Lights performances.

The tree is a tapered white fir tree cut from the Sierra Nevada in Shasta County. The holiday tree was brought to Old Sacramento by Carlton Christmas Tree, a locally owned company that applies a special moisture-seal to the tree.

The tree is cut above the snowline to ensure the tree’s freshness throughout the holiday season.

The lightening ceremony for the tree will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22. The first Theatre of Lights show and live performance will follow the lightening at 6:30 p.m.

A 15th Annual Theatre of Lights will include a surprise element for the first show, on Friday and Saturday nights and the finale performance.