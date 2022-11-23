SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The holiday tree at the Old Sacramento Waterfront will be lit for the first time this holiday season on Wednesday night.

The ceremony takes place at Front and K Streets in Old Sacramento and the tree will be lit at 6 p.m. The outdoor ceremony is free to attend.

A FOX40 News team will emcee the event, and Slamson, the Sacramento Kings mascot, will make an appearance.

The first Theatre of Lights show will follow the lighting at 6:20 p.m. Before the tree lighting, there will be performances by Sac Dance Labs and the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus at 5 p.m.

Once the tree is lit, it will light up each night to welcome guests throughout the holiday season.

According to a news release, this year’s holiday tree is the largest to date, standing at 65 feet tall, being between 35-40 years old, and weighing approximately 12,000 pounds. The tree is tapered fir from Shasta County and arrived at the Old Sacramento Waterfront on Nov. 7.

Since the tree arrived, a crew of volunteers and involved businesses have decorated the 65-foot tree with 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes along with other specialty lights.