(FOX40.COM) — The holiday tree at the Old Sacramento Waterfront is set to be lit up for the first time on Wednesday, Nov. 22, marking the launch of several weeks of holiday festivities in the historic neighborhood. FOX40 is the media sponsor of the holiday tree lighting.

The ceremony is free and will include holiday performances on K St. beginning at 4:30 p.m., with the lighting ceremony, which will be hosted by FOX40 News anchors Nikki Laurenzo and Eric Harryman and broadcast live on FOX40 News, taking place soon after 6 p.m.

Slamson, the mascot for the Sacramento Kings, will also be making an appearance under the tree.

This year’s tree is a tapered white fir from Shasta County that measures 60 ft., weighs 12,000 lbs. and will be decorated with 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and many other specialty lights.

After the tree is illuminated, the first performance of the Theatre of Lights will take place. This show is a performance of Twas the Night Before Christmas with performers on the rooftops of several buildings along K St.

The performances will continue on Thursdays through Sundays through the end of the year.