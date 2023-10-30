(FOX40.COM) — The Old Sacramento Waterfront is about to be fully immersed in the holiday season as its holiday tree is set to arrive on Nov. 6.

At 7 a.m., a 60-foot-tall white fir tree from the Sierra Nevada in Shasta County will be brought to the historic neighborhood by the locally-owned Carlton Christmas Tree.

•Video Above: Holiday tree arrives in Old Sacramento (From Nov. 2022)

The tree will be cut above the snowline to ensure the tree’s freshness through the holiday season and a special moisture-seal will also be applied to the tree.

The tree will be located at a special location on K Street (between Front Street and Second Street) and will be installed by Maxim Crane Works.

Illumination of the tree will be taken care of by 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and numerous other specialty lights designed and installed by Stage Nine Exhibits and Stage Nine Entertainment.

The lightening ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.