(FOX40.COM) — The California State Capitol holiday tree in downtown Sacramento will be lit up on Friday, Dec. 8, according to the Midtown Association.

The tree lighting will take place during a festive holiday market that will be hosted by the Midtown Association from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The holiday market will take place in front of the capitol on 10th street between L and N streets.

•Video Above: Holiday tree lights up at the Old Sacramento Waterfront

The tree, which stands at 67-feet-tall, was officially placed in front of the capitol on Nov. 2. The tree will be on the west side of the Capitol Building until early January.

According to the Midtown Association, the holiday market will have over 50 local vendors that are all part of the Midtown Farmers Market community. The event will also include live music, entertainment and food trucks.

The tree’s decorations will include over 10,000 LED lights and about 200 handcrafted ornaments that were made by children and adults with development disabilities.