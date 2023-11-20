(FOX40.COM) — The holidays are approaching and there are multiple ways to get into the spirit of the season in Sacramento.

From tree lightings to light displays, here is how residents in the Sacramento area could celebrate the season.

Tree displays

There will be different holiday-themed trees with several decorations throughout the Sacramento area.

Sacramento has two trees that will be lit up during the holidays at the Old Sacramento Waterfront and the Capitol building.

The tree at Old Sacramento will be decorated with nearly 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and other speciality lights. The Capitol tree will be illuminated with over 10,000 LED lights and about 200 handcrafted ornaments made by children and adults with development disabilities.

Click or tap here to learn more about the different holiday trees in the region.

Theatre of Lights

As a holiday tree stands at Old Sacramento, guests can also enjoy the Theatre of Lights for nightly entertainment.

The Theatre of Lights show features a live production of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a live dramatization on the balconies above K Street in Old Sacramento.

Click or tap here for more information on the Theatre of Lights.

Holiday light displays

Sacramento-area families can tour the Fab 40s in East Sacramento to look at decorated homes in one of the city’s annual holiday traditions.

Sac Brew Bike is also offering tours of the Fab 40s, allow up to 15 people pedaling through the neighborhood for 90 minutes.

In another holiday tradition in the area, a holiday light display can be found in the neighborhood of Dovewood Court in Orangevale. The cul-de-sac has lit up in Christmas lights for over 35 years, according to Visit Sacramento.

Imaginarium

Imaginarium, the “largest holiday light festival,” will take place at Cal Expo this holiday season. The event started Nov. 19 and will continue through Jan. 7.

The event will have a “fairtyale garden” with 35,000 LED roses, “enchanted fantasyland forests,” “infinity mirrors,” photo booths, an on-site carnival, an ice skating rink and a free daily circus.

Click or tap here to learn more about the event.

Ice Rink in downtown

Ali Youssefi Square, located at 7th and K streets, was transformed into an ice staking rink for the winter.

The Ice rink opened on Nov. 8 and will remain there until Jan. 15, 2024.

The Downtown Ice Rink will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Click or tap here for information about tickets.

The ice rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.