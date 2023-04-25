(KTXL) — The Hot Chicken Battle is returning this July to Sacramento, according to event organizer Sac Food and Booze.

Last June, the event pitted more than 15 hot chicken sandwich sellers in the city against each other to determine whose dish was the tastiest.

Two winners were chosen: Skip’s Fish and Chicken received the most votes from attendees and judges selected Bawk as their favorite.

This year the competition is being held on July 9th in Southside Park.

General admission tickets are on sale now for $50.

According to organizers Sac Food and Booze and Beers in Sac, the event supports City of Refuge Sacramento which “works with the unhoused, at-risk youth, young adults & have a housing program for victims of human trafficking.”