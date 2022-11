SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Six people safely escaped from a large house fire in south Sacramento early Thursday morning, according to Metro Fire.

Metro Fire shared on social media at around 2:30 a.m. that fire crews were working this large fire.

Smoke detectors in the home alerted the occupants of the fire and they were able to evacuate with no reported injuries.

Video captured by Metro Fire shows the garage of the home engulfed in flames, along with a pickup truck in the home’s driveway.