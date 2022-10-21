SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Covid-19 dashboard says the county is nearing 3,500 total deaths from the virus as of Friday, October 21, as the state prepares to wind down the state of emergency that has been in place since March 2020.

The city of Sacramento accounts for 1,898, or 54%, of the county’s deaths from Covid-19, Sacramento County Public Health said. The county reported 190,874 cases of Covid-19 within Sacramento, which comes out to 37,044.30 cases per 100,000 residents.

Sacramento County Public Health also said Elk Grove has had 286 deaths attributable to Covid-19 and Citrus Heights lost 204 people to the virus.

Newsom said on Monday that California would end its Covid-19 state of emergency in February 2023.

A news release from the governor’s office cited vaccinations and public health efforts in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been guided by the science and data – moving quickly and strategically to save lives,” Newsom said. “The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it.”

Instead of through the use of the state of emergency, the governor’s office said it would work with the state legislature to keep up with testing and treatment capacity by allowing nurses to continue to “dispense Covid-19 therapeutics” and allowing lab workers to only process COVID-19 tests.

“California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has prepared us for whatever comes next,” Secretary of the California Health & Human Services Agency, Dr. Mark Ghaly said. “…While the threat of this virus is still real, our preparedness and collective work have helped turn this once crisis emergency into a manageable situation.”