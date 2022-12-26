Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

(KTXL) — Once Christmas is over, you have a number of options to dispose of your natural tree, most of which are free.

The City of Sacramento offers free street pickup as part of the City’s Leaf Season services for residential yard waste customers. This option is actually available as early as November and lasts into January or February.

The city provides an online calendar where residents can see estimated and actual pickup dates.

The city requires that the trees be free of all decorations, including tinsel, lights, stands, nails and other decorations, and that they be placed on the street where they do not block storm drains or bike lanes.

Up to five trees per household will be picked up, and any excess natural trees will need to be cut up and placed into the yard waste bin or dropped off at Elder Creek, Kiefer Landfill or the North Area Recovery Station.

Businesses and residents that live in apartments or gated communities need to use any of the drop-off services listed on the city’s website.