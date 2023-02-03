(KTXL) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States has been growing recent years and Sacramento’s businesses are among those swelling numbers.

Between 2018 and 2020 the United States Census Bureau recorded an increase of 16,367 Black- owned businesses across the country.

To help customers know which businesses are Black-owned the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce has labeled such businesses on their website.

Yelp has also made it easy to find Black-owned businesses as well by searching “black owned” and selecting Sacramento as your location. An icon reading “black-owned” will be displayed on the businesses title card.

Artists, electricians, transportation services, financial planning, health and wellness, landscaping and engineering management businesses can be found among the dozens of listed Black-owned businesses in Sacramento.

Here is a list of some of the Black-owned businesses that can be found in Sacramento:

Restaurants

Blend: 8391 Folsom Boulevard Suite 8, Sacramento

Coffee and Tea

Gursha Ethiopian Kitchen: 7800 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights

Ethiopian and African food

Book Queens: 1026 Florin Road Suite 329, Sacramento

Tea Room

Streets Pub and Grub: 1804 J Street, Sacramento

Pub and Karaoke

Capitol Soul BBQ and Grill: 4581 Mack Road, Sacramento

Southern Barbeque and Soul Food

Pressed Record Café: 1725 L Street, Sacramento

Café with Vinyl Records

Bars, Wineries and Breweries

Baker Family Wines: 2568 Industrial Boulevard Suite 120, West Sacramento

Wine Tasting Room

The Roost: 1409 R Street Suite 120, Sacramento

Speakeasy and Whiskey Bar

Oak Park Brewing: 3514 Broadway, Sacramento

Pub

The Alley: 3443 Laguna Boulevard Suite 150, Elk Grove

Beer Garden, Ax Throwing and Bowling

Other Businesses

1 Up Retro Clothing: 3400 Broadway Street 140, Sacramento

Used and Vintage Clothing

Classic Bag Lady’s Chic Boutique: 5443 Dudley Boulevard, Sacramento

Plus Size Fashion

Public Land Store: 2598 21st Street, Sacramento

Nursery and Garden

Sac City Stems: 5635 H Street Unit F, Sacramento

Nursery and Garden