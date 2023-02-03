(KTXL) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States has been growing recent years and Sacramento’s businesses are among those swelling numbers.
Between 2018 and 2020 the United States Census Bureau recorded an increase of 16,367 Black- owned businesses across the country.
To help customers know which businesses are Black-owned the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce has labeled such businesses on their website.
Yelp has also made it easy to find Black-owned businesses as well by searching “black owned” and selecting Sacramento as your location. An icon reading “black-owned” will be displayed on the businesses title card.
Artists, electricians, transportation services, financial planning, health and wellness, landscaping and engineering management businesses can be found among the dozens of listed Black-owned businesses in Sacramento.
Here is a list of some of the Black-owned businesses that can be found in Sacramento:
Restaurants
Blend: 8391 Folsom Boulevard Suite 8, Sacramento
Coffee and Tea
Gursha Ethiopian Kitchen: 7800 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights
Ethiopian and African food
Book Queens: 1026 Florin Road Suite 329, Sacramento
Tea Room
Streets Pub and Grub: 1804 J Street, Sacramento
Pub and Karaoke
Capitol Soul BBQ and Grill: 4581 Mack Road, Sacramento
Southern Barbeque and Soul Food
Pressed Record Café: 1725 L Street, Sacramento
Café with Vinyl Records
Bars, Wineries and Breweries
Baker Family Wines: 2568 Industrial Boulevard Suite 120, West Sacramento
Wine Tasting Room
The Roost: 1409 R Street Suite 120, Sacramento
Speakeasy and Whiskey Bar
Oak Park Brewing: 3514 Broadway, Sacramento
Pub
The Alley: 3443 Laguna Boulevard Suite 150, Elk Grove
Beer Garden, Ax Throwing and Bowling
Other Businesses
1 Up Retro Clothing: 3400 Broadway Street 140, Sacramento
Used and Vintage Clothing
Classic Bag Lady’s Chic Boutique: 5443 Dudley Boulevard, Sacramento
Plus Size Fashion
Public Land Store: 2598 21st Street, Sacramento
Nursery and Garden
Sac City Stems: 5635 H Street Unit F, Sacramento
Nursery and Garden