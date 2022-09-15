SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The American River Parkway Foundation said it is holding its largest clean-up event of the year on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Named the Great American River Clean-up, it will take place between 9 a.m. and noon at 24 different sites. Anyone is welcome to participate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

However, volunteers under the age of 15 will need to be with an adult at all times, and those over 15 but not yet 18 will need to have a parent or guardian sign them in when they arrive. There are also a few sites that will only allow people aged 18 and over.

It’s recommended volunteers wear sturdy, comfortable shoes that are closed-toe. Wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, gloves, sunscreen and bug spray is also advised.

To sign up, visit arpf.org and click on the site you would like to volunteer at for the day. Those who want to bring a large group or be a site captain can email volunteer@arpf.org.

18 and over sites

Steelhead Creek

Northgate Access

C Street Access

Cal Expo-Ethan

Northrop Access

Guy West Bridge

Howe Avenue

Of the remaining 17 sites, there are 14 that are still accepting volunteers.

Discovery Park

Sutter’s Landing Regional Park

Paradise Beach (site currently full)

Watt Avenue

Larchmont River Access

Gristmill

William B. Pond Recreation Area (site currently full)

River Bend Park

Sarah Court

Ancil Hoffman Park (site currently full)

Rossmoor Bar

Sunrise Recreation Areas

Sailor Bar

Nimbus Fish Hatchery

Black Miners Bar (Lake Natoma)

On-Water

Beach Lake Road Restoration Site (Elk Grove)

The foundation said just over 2,000 people have volunteered in the past to help in the annual event. It’s also held on the same day as California Coastal Cleanup Day.