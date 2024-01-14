(FOX40.COM) — Many people don’t sort their garbage because they’re under the impression that landfill employees will handle it for them, however, officials say that’s all wrong.

“It’s really important to sort your waste while you’re at home,” said City of Sacramento Recycling and Solid Waste Division representative, Jesa David. “It’s easy to do it, just at the outset. When you’re in your kitchen, that’s when you start sorting.”

*Video Above: Do you sort your garbage properly?

David said spoiled foods such as spinach should be handled in two parts. The veggies go in the green waste bin and the plastic packaging should be placed in the trash.

For easier disposal, David said the City of Sacramento provides free “food scrap pails” that are odorless and can be kept under the kitchen sink until a person is ready to go outside and toss it into a green waste bin. For more information visit sacrecycle.org.

David said plastic should not be thrown in the green waste or recycling bins.

“You want to remove any plastic from your produce like plastic stickers and plastic zip ties because those are not compostable and they’re not recyclable,” David said. “Those plastic bits and plastic bags are all going to go in the trash.”

Anything made with mixed materials should be thrown into the garbage bin, according to David. Cans, bottles, cardboard boxes, foil, paper, phonebooks, and magazines should be recycled.

“If we reduce the contamination at home, that helps a lot of them sorting at the facility and recover more to recycle,” David said. “It also helps reduce our cost for disposal and reduce the amount of garbage we have going to the landfill.”