(FOX40.COM) — More than 1,000 cyclists will ride along the Sacramento River and the California Delta on Saturday in an event that raises money for charity.

The 10th Annual Sac Century Challenge will benefit the Sacramento Children’s Home Crisis Nursery program.

The ride will start from Capitol Mall at 7 a.m. in downtown Sacramento with flat routes of 100, 63, 36 or 16 miles that’ll take cyclists along the Sacramento River.

“It’s amazing each year to see people from our community and beyond come together to support the Sac Century Challenge to benefit the incredible mission of the SCH Crisis Nursery,” ride director Susan Sheridan said in a statement. “Last year, a thousand riders and our club members raised more than $100,000 to keep Sacramento-area kids safe.”

The 100-mile ride will touch five Delta islands, going as far as Isleton, while shorter loops will be in the other routes, according to the event’s website.

There will be a post-ride festival with food trucks and drink vendors, according to organizers.

Online registration is open until Thursday at 10 p.m, but riders can still register in person after the online deadline passes. Riders can register on Friday between noon and 6 p.m. on 1435 River Park Drive in Sacramento or on the morning of the ride at Capitol Mall and 9th Street.

According to the non-profit’s website, the nursery has a family-strengthen program where parents can bring their children, ages 0-5, for emergency child care or overnight care in times of need.

“The Sacramento Children’s Home Crisis Nursery is once again honored to be the beneficiary of the Sac Century Challenge and we are grateful to the Rotary Club of Sacramento and the riders and volunteers for their support as we work to protect children and assist area families in time of crisis,” Todd Koolakian with the Sacramento Children’s Home said in a statement.

“I am also proud of the tremendous amount of hard work that our Rotary Club and its members have put into organizing another successful event once again this year.”