(KTXL) — More than 300 teens designed skateboards that were donated in honor of Tyre Nichols on Saturday.

The teens also helped construct three dozen skateboards which were donated to The Skatepark Project, a non-profit founded by legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk.

•Video Above: Sacramento skate park named after Tyre Nichols

Team members from The Skatepark Project were on site to receive the donations.

The Skatepark Project was also involved in naming a Natomas skatepark after Nichols, who used to visit the same skatepark as a child.

Nichols, who grew up in Sacramento, died in January after being beaten by Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop. He was 29 years old.

Sacramento city officials held a ceremony for Tyre Nichols Skatepark on June 11. The Skatepark Project and Vans partnered with the city to make upgrades at the park.

Since Nichols’ death, videos of him skateboarding circulated on social media with most of the footage taking place in Sacramento.

The skateboard designing project was part of the 2023 Far West Region Teen Leadership Conference at William Jessup University hosted by the Savvy Sacramento Chapter of Jack and Jill of America.

Jack and Jill of America is a leadership organization that was formed during the Great Depression on Jan. 24, 1938. The organization has 262 chapters across the country.

According to the Sacramento chapter, the organization was formed by 20 mothers, who wanted to create an organization that’ll provide social, cultural and educational opportunities for Black youth between the ages of 2 and 19 years old.