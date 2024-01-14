(FOX40.COM) — Family, friends and some fellow Mustang football players gathered at Liberty Towers Church to celebrate the life of 10-year-old Keith “KJ” Frierson.

It was just two weeks ago when KJ died. According to police, another 10-year-old boy gained access to a gun inside of his father’s truck, and shot KJ, who was riding a bike he had gotten for Christmas.

That 10-year-old boy was initially arrested, then released. The boy’s father was also arrested and faces several felony charges, including illegally possessing a firearm, child endangerment and accessory after the fact.

Through music, family pictures of KJ, and the handful who spoke during the service, it was a moving and heartfelt celebration of KJ’s short, but incredible life.

Speakers included KJ’s elementary school principal, Cheryl Chandler, who said, “Keith was the kind of student I loved dealing with. Always respectful to everyone, adults and other kids at our site. We are heartbroken for all who knew Keith. His family, his teachers, his coaches, his friends. Keith was a beloved and well known member of our Hazel Strauch family. And knowing Keith was a blessing.”

KJ’s mother, Brittani Frierson, also spoke and read a love letter she wrote to her son, saying, “To my dear son, as soon as I held you I knew there was nothing I wouldn’t do for you and your brother. “

The single mother of two, including KJ’s older brother, Cecil, just lost their father last year.

She continued, “I want you to know that I hold every moment with you near to my heart.”

“Going forward with the strength of you by my side, I promise to still show up as your mom. I will fight for you, and what’s right and what was done to you, will not go unheard. It will not go unheard. “

“The day that you were maliciously taken from me, you brought them groceries in, and I know we don’t question God. And I fully understand life and death. But if there was any kind of way for me to know it was your calling, if there was any way for me to know it was your calling, I would’ve just turn you around and said, baby let me just look at you, let me just look at you. And I would’ve just stared at you before letting you go outside.”

“Me and your brother love you so much. And we’re gonna miss you so much. And you will forever be in my heart. Mom.”