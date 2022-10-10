SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marks six months since popular Sacramento-based DJ Giovanni Pizano was shot and killed at his Natomas home.

Friends and family of Pizano, also known as DJ Gio, came together Sunday to honor him and spark a conversation about preventing gun violence. The family told FOX40 News they plan to hold another vigil Monday at 7 p.m. at the site where he was killed to light candles and place flowers.

The vigil will be near Amelia Earhart Avenue and Laroche Street in Natomas.

Since Pizano lost his life, here is what we know about the shooting six months later.

A music career tragically cut short

On April 10 at 3:25 a.m., Sacramento police officers responded to a reported shooting on Amelia Earhart Avenue near Laroche Street in the Natomas Crossing neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found two men each with at least one gunshot wound and fire personnel declared both men dead.

Friends and family identified one of the victims as DJ Gio and that shooting was the second occurrence of gun violence in the neighborhood within the past year. In May 2021, one person was killed and another was injured on Streamline Street.

“I came upon my son’s body right there, where the flowers are. Those stains that you see there, that’s his blood running to the curb,” said Pizano’s mother Anita Razo in a previous FOX40 News report.

The other person that was killed in the fatal shooting of Pizano was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 30-year-old Vernon Mulder III of Vallejo.

Mural dedicated to a beloved DJ

About a month after the shooting death of Pizano, a vigil for the Sacramento-based artist was held at a new mural to honor his memory.

The mural is located in downtown Sacramento on Jazz Alley and features a portrait of Pizano with a halo above his head and text reading “Long Live DJ Gio.” The mural was painted by Sacramento-based artist Ryan “Pawn” Rhodes.

Local Instagram page @thepeopleofsacramento posted a photo of the completed mural along with a message.

“May he forever inspire the youth and the community of Sacramento to chase their dreams and take their talents to the biggest stages of the world,” read the page’s Instagram post.

Suspected arrested

In June, the Sacramento Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Nigel Robinson in connection to the fatal shooting of DJ Gio and one other person.

Robinson was detained in Vallejo after detectives and SWAT officers served search warrants at two homes in connection with the investigation, according to police.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges.