SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Imaginarium Light Up the Night will be opening on Friday, Nov. 18, for the 2022 holiday season.

According to Imaginarium, guests will be able to walk through 15 acres of mazes that feature 3 million lights

Events

Tickets to the Imaginarium will allow guests to walk through the festival seeing light exhibits, various different shows and other entertainment.

There will also be an ice skating rink, laser tag, a laser maze and ride passes to the carnival that can bought and be added to tickets.

Tickets

Tickets for Imaginarium can be purchased online. On weekdays, general admission for adults is $25 and $19 for anyone over the age of 62, along with children from 4 to 12 years old.

On weekends, general admission for adults is $27 and $21 for anyone over the of 62, along with children from 4 to 12 years old.

It is free for children under 3 every day.