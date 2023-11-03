(FOX40.COM) — Cal Expo will be filled with bright festive lights this holiday season with the return of Imaginarium.

The “largest holiday light festival” will take place in Sacramento and will return on Nov. 17th and continue through Jan. 7.

According to its website, Imaginarium will have a “fairytale garden” with 35,000 LED roses, “enchanted fantasyland forests,” “infinity mirrors,” photo booths, an on-site carnival, an ice skating rink and a daily circus,

The circus, which is free with admission, will be open three times a day for 30 minutes.

The event’s hours

Starting Nov. 17 the holiday festival will take place from Wednesday to Sunday until Jan. 7 with hours differing depending on the day.

From Nov. 17 to Jan. 7, the event will be open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Imaginarium can be purchased online now with a discount.

On weekdays, original general admission prices for adults are $25 with a $3 service fee and $19 plus a $3 fee for anyone over the age of 62, along with children from 4 to 12 years old.

On weekends, original prices for general admission are $27 for adults and $21 for anyone over the age of 62, along with children from 4 to 12 years old.

Military personnel get inside for $25 for the weekend and $23 for the weekdays.

A family four-pack can be purchased for $84 for a weekday and $92 for the weekend.

Children under 3 can get inside the event for free every day.