(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families.
Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that work directly with families in order for these to receive the food.
Most community food banks are non-profit organizations that have boards of directors that represent the communities they serve.
Below, a list of the food banks that operate in the Sacramento area.
Amador County
•12181 Airport Road, Jackson, CA 95642, 209-267-9006
Calaveras County
The Resource Connection Food Bank
•206 George Reed Drive, San Andreas, CA 95249, 209-754-1257
El Dorado County
•4550 Business Drive, Cameron Park, CA, 530-621-9950
Sacramento County
•1800 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816, 916-446-2627
Sacramento Food Bank and Family Service
•3333 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817, 916-456-1980
San Joaquin County
•7 W Scotts Avenue, Stockton, CA 95203, 209-464-7369
Second Harvest of the Greater Valley
•1220 Vanderbilt Circle, Manteca, CA 95337, 209-239-2091
Solano County
Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano
•2370 North Watney Way, Fairfield, CA 94533, 855-309-3663
Stanislaus
Second Harvest of the Greater Valley
•1220 Vanderbilt Circle, Manteca, CA 95337, 209-239-2091
Yolo County
•233 Harter Avenue, Woodland, CA 95776, 530-668-0690
Yuba/Sutter County
•760 Stafford Way, Yuba City, CA 95991, 530-673-3834