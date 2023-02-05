(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families.

•Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early

Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that work directly with families in order for these to receive the food.

Most community food banks are non-profit organizations that have boards of directors that represent the communities they serve.

Below, a list of the food banks that operate in the Sacramento area.

Amador County

Interfaith Food Bank

•12181 Airport Road, Jackson, CA 95642, 209-267-9006

Calaveras County

The Resource Connection Food Bank

•206 George Reed Drive, San Andreas, CA 95249, 209-754-1257

El Dorado County

Food Bank of El Dorado County

•4550 Business Drive, Cameron Park, CA, 530-621-9950

Sacramento County

River City Food Bank

•1800 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816, 916-446-2627

Sacramento Food Bank and Family Service

•3333 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817, 916-456-1980

San Joaquin County

Emergency Food Bank

•7 W Scotts Avenue, Stockton, CA 95203, 209-464-7369

Second Harvest of the Greater Valley

•1220 Vanderbilt Circle, Manteca, CA 95337, 209-239-2091

Solano County

Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano

•2370 North Watney Way, Fairfield, CA 94533, 855-309-3663

Stanislaus

Second Harvest of the Greater Valley

•1220 Vanderbilt Circle, Manteca, CA 95337, 209-239-2091

Yolo County

Yolo Food Bank

•233 Harter Avenue, Woodland, CA 95776, 530-668-0690

Yuba/Sutter County

Yuba-Sutter Food Bank

•760 Stafford Way, Yuba City, CA 95991, 530-673-3834