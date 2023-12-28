(FOX40.COM) — As another storm is forecast to move over Northern California starting on Friday night, the City of Sacramento will be opening one of its respite centers for several days.

The Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Blvd. will open at 2 p.m. on Friday and can take in 50 people.

The center will be accepting walk-ups, storage will be available for personal belongings and pets will be accepted.

Those in need of transportation to and from the center can get free rides through Sacramento Regional Transit.

“To ride for free, screenshot or print the flyer and present it to the bus operator upon boarding, or show light rail fare inspection staff upon request,” the city wrote in a news release.

As the storm is expected to last through Saturday, the respite center will remain open until 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that Sacramento will receive between one to one-and-a-half inches of rain. Wind gusts are also expected to be strong, with speeds between 20 to 25 miles per hour.

In the Sierra, moderate snowfall is expected from the Northern Sierra Nevada through the Central Sierra Nevada.

Snow totals are expected to be between 8 and 12 inches above 6,000 feet, with the heaviest snowfall expected overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.