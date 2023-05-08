(KTXL) — Temperatures toward the end of the week are expected to be higher than normal for mid-May, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday has a forecasted high near 73 degrees, but within a few days, the highs will jump about 20 degrees.

Wednesday’s daily high will be almost the same with a high near 74. But the daily highs will jump up in the following days.

A high near 79 is forecasted for Thursday. The NWS expects a 10-degree jump on Friday with a high near 89 degrees.

Saturday is expected to break into the 90s with a high near 95. Both weekend days are expected to be in the mid-90s.

The high temperatures are out of the ordinary for this time of the year. There is also a chance conditions will be drier than normal.