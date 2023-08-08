(FOX40.COM) — In over a week before the season starts, Inderkum High has suspended football head coach Reggie Harris, according to a message sent to parents.

In the message sent Friday by principal J. Scott Pitts, Harris will “temporarily be unable to fill the role” as coach and it does not go into detail why.

Although Harris won’t coach at the school, officials told FOX40.com he is still a teacher at Inderkum, which will be begin the school year on Thursday.

According to a copy of the principal’s message sent to FOX40.com, the existing football coaching staff will work the team in his absence and Inderkum High athletic director Justin Reber will “lead the coaches” on an interim basis.

“Athletic Director Justin Reber, who has been helping with coaching, will continue to provide support to the team/program, and will lead the coaches in continuing to build momentum moving into the season,” the message reads.

The coaching change comes over a week over before the Tigers begin the 2023 season, which will kick off at home against Del Oro.

In 2022, Harris’ second season with the program, the Tigers reached the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs after going 5-5 in the regular season.