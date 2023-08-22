(FOX40.COM) — After an almost three-week suspension, Inderkum High School Football Coach Reggie Harris will resume his coaching duties effective immediately, according to a joint letter signed by Inderkum Principal Scott Pitts and Harris, Tuesday.

On Aug. 4, Reggie Harris was suspended as the head coach of the Inderkum football program in Natomas, but he continued to work as an educator. Details of the reason behind his suspension were not released.

Harris is also employed by the Natomas Unified School District as a teacher at Inderkum.

On Aug. 16, several players and community members attended the district’s school board meeting to advocate for the reinstatement of Harris as Inderkum High football coach.

The joint letter sent to families Tuesday read:

“We realize that the last two weeks have held uncertainty and questions for families and our student athletes. We want to thank all of you for your patience and your commitment to carrying forward the Tiger Way.

At this time, we would like to jointly share that Coach Harris will be resuming coaching duties effective immediately. Coach Harris and district leadership both agree to reinforce and expand our current training in fiscal practices.

We look forward to seeing our student athletes continue to excel this fall, both in school and sports, and again, we sincerely appreciate you.”