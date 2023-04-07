(KTXL) — Festival goers for Sol Blume will have to wait a few more months for the two-day concert event.

Organizers announced Friday that the annual R&B, soul and hip-hop festival will be moved to Aug. 19-20, though the venue is still Discovery Park.

The announcement comes weeks before the festival was supposed to take place on April 29 and April 30.

Discovery Park, the site of the festival, has been flooded over the past several weeks following severe weather storms that Sacramento has endured since January.

After another round of rainfall hit the area last week, organizers said they were notified by Sacramento park officials they would not be able to host the event “in the interest of public safety.”

“Taking into consideration the amount of time, energy, and money all of us including attendees, artists, staff, and partners have put into this year’s festival, we are heartbroken that we had to make such a big change so close to the date,” organizers said on the festival’s Twitter account. “We understand this news may be received differently by each and every one of you, and respect the decisions that need to be made as a result of this date change.”

Discovery Park, the site of Sol Blume, has been flooded following multiple winter storms that struck Sacramento since January. Photos courtesy of Sol Blume.

Did the Sol Blume lineup change?

Organizers said they rebooked nearly all of the original performers on the new dates while adding in some new acts.

Brent Faiyaz and Kehlani, an Oakland native, are still the headliners of the festival while Teyana Taylor is still scheduled to perform as a guest. Other music acts will include Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Jessie Reyez, Chloe and PinkPantheress.

It’ll be Faiyaz’s first time performing in Sacramento since 2018 and Kehlani is returning to perform in Northern California following a sold-out show at Oracle Arena in Oakland last year.

Here is the lineup for Saturday, Aug. 19:

•Brent Faiyaz

•Ella Mai

•Isaiah Rashad

•Joey Bada$$

•Nao

•Sabrina Claudio

•Mariah The Scientist

•Amber Mark

•LaRussell

•Rini

•Mereba

•Phony Ppl

•Alex Isley

•Fana Hues

•Tre’ Amani

•Black Party

Here is the lineup for Sunday, April 30:

•Kehlani

•Teyana Taylor

•Jessie Reyez

•Pink Sweat$

•Chloe

•PinkPantheress

•Thuy

•Jacquees

•Muni Long

•Mahalia

•Marc E. Bassy

•Destin Conrad

•Arin Ray

•Durand Bernarr

•Coco Jones

•Noodles

•Christian Kuria

•Zae France

•Samaria

Are tickets still valid?

According to organizers, tickets purchased for the originally scheduled dates are still valid and will be automatically transferred to the new dates in August.

For ticket-buyers that can’t make the new dates, organizers said they created a FAQ page that includes information about selling or transferring your tickets or submitting a refund.

“We are working closely with local hotels to make changing your reservations to the new date as seamless as possible,” organizers said.