SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle accident on Marconi Avenue above Interstate 80 in Sacramento has closed down the freeway, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento police told FOX40 News that fencing and guardrail fell onto the freeway after a big rig “cut a corner too close.”

Police said that the freeway is shut down on eastbound I-80 at Marconi Avenue.

There are no reported injuries and no estimated time that the freeway will be reopened.